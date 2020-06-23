17529 Plaza Otonal

Amenities

Lovely Detached home in 55+ Oaks North, Rancho Bernardo. 2 Car Garage. - Bright and light with out of the ordinary soft color palette. Large TV and sound bar in Living Room. Gas Fireplace. Open Concept Kitchen has a handy island with cooktop and lots of storage. Quality appliances. Plantation shutters. Ceiling fans. 2 Bedrooms plus Den, 2 Bathrooms. 2 Car Garage with lockable storage cabinets. Desirable Cul de Sac location. High end Washer/Dryer. Patio Furniture stays. Gardener provided. Home is 1440 sq. ft. Access provided to the Oaks North Community Center where you can lawn bowl, play pickle ball, swim, play tennis. There is also a wood shop, library, pool table, ping pong, card room, and beaucoup activities. Close to the Bernardo Winery and shops.



To book a tour, call/ text: Susan Miller @ 858.945.2360. For faster response, answer via Internet ad where you saw this property.



$35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



No Pets Allowed



