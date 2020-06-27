All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
17466 Fairlie Rd.
17466 Fairlie Rd.

17466 Fairlie Road · No Longer Available
Location

17466 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
17466 Fairlie Rd. Available 08/01/19 RB 3 Br TownHouse Garage PatioGraniteKitchen $2550TEXT 858-815-3596 - Lovely 3 BR 2 baths Patio Garage townhome for rent.Newer Granite Kitchen.Maintenance flooring on ground floor.Carpeted on second floor.GReat views from balcony.Washer/Dryer hookups.Private patio.One car garage plus one assigned parking.Great common pool,spa,tennis included.Shown daily by CONFIRMED appointment TEXT 858-815-3596 with preferred time/day.Great Poway Blue Ribbon schools>Chaparral Elem,BHMS and RB High.All appliances include.$2550 rent and $2560 deposit.
Must see townhome.Avail to move in from August 1st.Shown daily by confirmed appointment.

(RLNE5018830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17466 Fairlie Rd. have any available units?
17466 Fairlie Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17466 Fairlie Rd. have?
Some of 17466 Fairlie Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17466 Fairlie Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
17466 Fairlie Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17466 Fairlie Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 17466 Fairlie Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17466 Fairlie Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 17466 Fairlie Rd. offers parking.
Does 17466 Fairlie Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17466 Fairlie Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17466 Fairlie Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 17466 Fairlie Rd. has a pool.
Does 17466 Fairlie Rd. have accessible units?
No, 17466 Fairlie Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 17466 Fairlie Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17466 Fairlie Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
