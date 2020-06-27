Amenities

17466 Fairlie Rd. Available 08/01/19 RB 3 Br TownHouse Garage PatioGraniteKitchen $2550TEXT 858-815-3596 - Lovely 3 BR 2 baths Patio Garage townhome for rent.Newer Granite Kitchen.Maintenance flooring on ground floor.Carpeted on second floor.GReat views from balcony.Washer/Dryer hookups.Private patio.One car garage plus one assigned parking.Great common pool,spa,tennis included.Shown daily by CONFIRMED appointment TEXT 858-815-3596 with preferred time/day.Great Poway Blue Ribbon schools>Chaparral Elem,BHMS and RB High.All appliances include.$2550 rent and $2560 deposit.

Must see townhome.Avail to move in from August 1st.Shown daily by confirmed appointment.



