Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

17309 Plaza Maria

17309 Plaza Maria · No Longer Available
Location

17309 Plaza Maria, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
55+ Oaks North of RB condo Upper Unit. PANORAMIC VIEWS of city lights/Mountains, Golf. Relax on View Balcony! 2 bedroom & den, all have windows on view side! Vaulted Ceilings in L-Shaped LR/DR in calm colors with bookcase in the den, extra cabinetry in kitchen. 1431 sq ft gives roomy feeling throughout. PLUS the wonderful Oaks North Community Center includes so much to do - pool, spa/tennis/bridge/canasta/lawn bowl/Public Golf too! Walk to Neighboring Bernardo Winery with shops, food & farmers market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17309 Plaza Maria have any available units?
17309 Plaza Maria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17309 Plaza Maria have?
Some of 17309 Plaza Maria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17309 Plaza Maria currently offering any rent specials?
17309 Plaza Maria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17309 Plaza Maria pet-friendly?
No, 17309 Plaza Maria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17309 Plaza Maria offer parking?
No, 17309 Plaza Maria does not offer parking.
Does 17309 Plaza Maria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17309 Plaza Maria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17309 Plaza Maria have a pool?
Yes, 17309 Plaza Maria has a pool.
Does 17309 Plaza Maria have accessible units?
No, 17309 Plaza Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 17309 Plaza Maria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17309 Plaza Maria has units with dishwashers.
