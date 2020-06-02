17309 Plaza Maria

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

55+ Oaks North of RB condo Upper Unit. PANORAMIC VIEWS of city lights/Mountains, Golf. Relax on View Balcony! 2 bedroom & den, all have windows on view side! Vaulted Ceilings in L-Shaped LR/DR in calm colors with bookcase in the den, extra cabinetry in kitchen. 1431 sq ft gives roomy feeling throughout. PLUS the wonderful Oaks North Community Center includes so much to do - pool, spa/tennis/bridge/canasta/lawn bowl/Public Golf too! Walk to Neighboring Bernardo Winery with shops, food & farmers market!