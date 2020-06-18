Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

17205 Montero Road Available 08/09/19 Lovely Corner Home with Marvelous Upgrades Throughout - You will love this beautiful spacious home with formal living room and cozy fireplace for the cooler San Diego evenings.

The large open kitchen overlooks the kitchen eating area and family room. All kitchen appliances and granite counter tops with custom cabinetry. The formal dining room is adjacent and looks out over the beautiful manicured back yard.

This home features a very large master bedroom and bathroom suite with remodeled shower.

Plush carpeting for the bedrooms and living room and easy care tile for the bathrooms, kitchen and family room. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.

The back yard is a dream with privacy and patio cover. On one the side is a great climbing play gym for you younger guests.

Huge garage with storage shelving too!



Poway Unified School District!



Renters Insurance Required.



No Pets Allowed



