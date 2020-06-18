All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17205 Montero Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17205 Montero Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

17205 Montero Road

17205 Montero Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17205 Montero Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
17205 Montero Road Available 08/09/19 Lovely Corner Home with Marvelous Upgrades Throughout - You will love this beautiful spacious home with formal living room and cozy fireplace for the cooler San Diego evenings.
The large open kitchen overlooks the kitchen eating area and family room. All kitchen appliances and granite counter tops with custom cabinetry. The formal dining room is adjacent and looks out over the beautiful manicured back yard.
This home features a very large master bedroom and bathroom suite with remodeled shower.
Plush carpeting for the bedrooms and living room and easy care tile for the bathrooms, kitchen and family room. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.
The back yard is a dream with privacy and patio cover. On one the side is a great climbing play gym for you younger guests.
Huge garage with storage shelving too!

Poway Unified School District!

Renters Insurance Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4572558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17205 Montero Road have any available units?
17205 Montero Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17205 Montero Road have?
Some of 17205 Montero Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17205 Montero Road currently offering any rent specials?
17205 Montero Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17205 Montero Road pet-friendly?
No, 17205 Montero Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17205 Montero Road offer parking?
Yes, 17205 Montero Road does offer parking.
Does 17205 Montero Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17205 Montero Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17205 Montero Road have a pool?
No, 17205 Montero Road does not have a pool.
Does 17205 Montero Road have accessible units?
No, 17205 Montero Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17205 Montero Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17205 Montero Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University