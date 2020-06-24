Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1647 49th Street Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous Upgraded 3 bdrm in Webster! - We are pleased to offer this upgraded three bedroom, two bath home in the neighborhood of Webster in San Diego. This home truly is an opportunity you do not want to miss.



As you walk through the front door, you will immediately notice the large open concept floor plan and laminate wood flooring. The neutral color pallet through out this home creates a comforting warmth you want to call home. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, granite counters and complete stainless steel appliance package including a gas range/oven, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. The clear lines of site from the kitchen into the dining room and living room make this home perfect for entertaining.



The master bedroom is a dream! This expansive space has dual wardrobe closets with built in organizers, new carpet and a full bath. The french doors lead directly to the large fenced back yard and patio area creating the perfect indoor outdoor feel. The master bath has custom tile work and granite counters on the vanity.



Both additional bedrooms offer wardrobe closet, abundant natural light and ceiling fans. The hall bathroom adjacent to the bedrooms also offer upgrades!



Aside from all the beautiful upgrades and evident pride of ownership, this home has abundant storage! There is full utility closet/hallway, linen closet, single car garage and laundry room with full size washer/dryer included! The home is pre-wired for DirecTv and an alarm system. The larged fenced in backyard has additional parking pad for extra vehicle or trailer/RV parking.



You DO NOT want to miss this opportunity!! Close freeway access leading directly to Downtown and just a few exits from 30th St taking you straight into Golden Hill/South Park. Call TODAY to schedule your personal showing!



(RLNE4717516)