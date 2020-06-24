All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1647 49th Street

1647 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1647 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1647 49th Street Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous Upgraded 3 bdrm in Webster! - We are pleased to offer this upgraded three bedroom, two bath home in the neighborhood of Webster in San Diego. This home truly is an opportunity you do not want to miss.

As you walk through the front door, you will immediately notice the large open concept floor plan and laminate wood flooring. The neutral color pallet through out this home creates a comforting warmth you want to call home. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, granite counters and complete stainless steel appliance package including a gas range/oven, dishwasher, fridge and microwave. The clear lines of site from the kitchen into the dining room and living room make this home perfect for entertaining.

The master bedroom is a dream! This expansive space has dual wardrobe closets with built in organizers, new carpet and a full bath. The french doors lead directly to the large fenced back yard and patio area creating the perfect indoor outdoor feel. The master bath has custom tile work and granite counters on the vanity.

Both additional bedrooms offer wardrobe closet, abundant natural light and ceiling fans. The hall bathroom adjacent to the bedrooms also offer upgrades!

Aside from all the beautiful upgrades and evident pride of ownership, this home has abundant storage! There is full utility closet/hallway, linen closet, single car garage and laundry room with full size washer/dryer included! The home is pre-wired for DirecTv and an alarm system. The larged fenced in backyard has additional parking pad for extra vehicle or trailer/RV parking.

You DO NOT want to miss this opportunity!! Close freeway access leading directly to Downtown and just a few exits from 30th St taking you straight into Golden Hill/South Park. Call TODAY to schedule your personal showing!

(RLNE4717516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 49th Street have any available units?
1647 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 49th Street have?
Some of 1647 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1647 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1647 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1647 49th Street offers parking.
Does 1647 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 49th Street have a pool?
No, 1647 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1647 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 1647 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
