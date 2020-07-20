All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1575 Scott St Apt 8

1575 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Scott Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville - Fleet Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Stunning Two Bedroom Apartment, Currently being Renovated

Be the first to enjoy this home's upgrades!

This charming community is in beautiful Point Loma, minutes away from North San Diego Bay with great access to many eating, shopping, retail, and recreational establishments, San Diego International Airport, Liberty Station, and Downtown San Diego.

Features:
On-site laundry
Smoke-free
Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and microwave
Upgraded bathroom
Gated access
Elevator
Pet friendly with deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions
Off-street parking

*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Interior features of actual unit may differ.

Available approximately at the beginning of April.

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

(RLNE4338637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Scott St Apt 8 have any available units?
1575 Scott St Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Scott St Apt 8 have?
Some of 1575 Scott St Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Scott St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Scott St Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Scott St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Scott St Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Scott St Apt 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Scott St Apt 8 offers parking.
Does 1575 Scott St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 Scott St Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Scott St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 1575 Scott St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Scott St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 1575 Scott St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Scott St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Scott St Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
