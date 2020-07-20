1575 Scott St Apt 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Stunning Two Bedroom Apartment, Currently being Renovated



Be the first to enjoy this home's upgrades!



This charming community is in beautiful Point Loma, minutes away from North San Diego Bay with great access to many eating, shopping, retail, and recreational establishments, San Diego International Airport, Liberty Station, and Downtown San Diego.



Features:

On-site laundry

Smoke-free

Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and microwave

Upgraded bathroom

Gated access

Elevator

Pet friendly with deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions

Off-street parking



*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Interior features of actual unit may differ.



Available approximately at the beginning of April.



Contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting!



