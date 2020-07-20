1575 Scott St Apt 8

Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Stunning Two Bedroom Apartment, Currently being Renovated
Be the first to enjoy this home's upgrades!
This charming community is in beautiful Point Loma, minutes away from North San Diego Bay with great access to many eating, shopping, retail, and recreational establishments, San Diego International Airport, Liberty Station, and Downtown San Diego.
Features:
On-site laundry
Smoke-free
Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and microwave
Upgraded bathroom
Gated access
Elevator
Pet friendly with deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions
Off-street parking
*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Interior features of actual unit may differ.
Available approximately at the beginning of April.
Mynd Management
License #02014508
(RLNE4338637)