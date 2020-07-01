All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

15670 Via Calanova

15670 Via Calanova · No Longer Available
Location

15670 Via Calanova, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
15670 Via Calanova Available 01/25/20 One Story End Location in Las Flores in Rancho Bernardo - Welcome to 15670 Via Calanova, a spacious single level end-corner townhome located in the desirable Las Flores community. This bright 1467 SqFt two bedroom two bathroom easy to get around with no stairs to contend, equipped with central air conditioning Azalea model boasts an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, an attic storage space and a private patio. The master bedroom suite includes a tastefully upgraded private bathroom with skylight, walk-in closet, and a vaulted ceiling. The spacious backyard-patio-facing kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. There are laminate wood floors in the dining/living rooms, hallway and both bedrooms. There is a convenient indoor laundry room with storage cabinets. A spacious two-car garage features built-in storage shelves. The ideal location is close to walking/bike paths, parks, and top Poway schools. HOA amenities include community clubhouse, swimming pool, and tennis courts. The monthly HOA dues include water, trash pick up, basic cable package, exterior and common grounds maintenance. The home is now Vacant, furniture photos for staging purposes.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5478684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15670 Via Calanova have any available units?
15670 Via Calanova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15670 Via Calanova have?
Some of 15670 Via Calanova's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15670 Via Calanova currently offering any rent specials?
15670 Via Calanova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15670 Via Calanova pet-friendly?
No, 15670 Via Calanova is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15670 Via Calanova offer parking?
Yes, 15670 Via Calanova offers parking.
Does 15670 Via Calanova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15670 Via Calanova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15670 Via Calanova have a pool?
Yes, 15670 Via Calanova has a pool.
Does 15670 Via Calanova have accessible units?
No, 15670 Via Calanova does not have accessible units.
Does 15670 Via Calanova have units with dishwashers?
No, 15670 Via Calanova does not have units with dishwashers.

