Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

15670 Via Calanova Available 01/25/20 One Story End Location in Las Flores in Rancho Bernardo - Welcome to 15670 Via Calanova, a spacious single level end-corner townhome located in the desirable Las Flores community. This bright 1467 SqFt two bedroom two bathroom easy to get around with no stairs to contend, equipped with central air conditioning Azalea model boasts an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, an attic storage space and a private patio. The master bedroom suite includes a tastefully upgraded private bathroom with skylight, walk-in closet, and a vaulted ceiling. The spacious backyard-patio-facing kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. There are laminate wood floors in the dining/living rooms, hallway and both bedrooms. There is a convenient indoor laundry room with storage cabinets. A spacious two-car garage features built-in storage shelves. The ideal location is close to walking/bike paths, parks, and top Poway schools. HOA amenities include community clubhouse, swimming pool, and tennis courts. The monthly HOA dues include water, trash pick up, basic cable package, exterior and common grounds maintenance. The home is now Vacant, furniture photos for staging purposes.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5478684)