1552 Catalina Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage internet access pet friendly

4 Bed 2 Bath with Garage- Charming Remodeled Point Loma Home! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY THE 24TH 10:00-10:30 AM - ************************************************************************************

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY MARCH 24TH 10:00-10:30 AM - COME ON BY!

************************************************************************************



Available Now!

Recently remodeled, light and bright! Open floorplan with hard wood floors throughout! Separate laundry room. Recently remodeled kitchen and baths. French doors open to outdoor entertaining area within a fully fenced yard. This home is great for gardening, with a fully enclosed gardening area in the front yard. Lemon tree on side yard. Central location, close to great schools (1 block from Silver Gate elementary school), stores, and shoreline. Two car garage with rear lane entry. Warm sunny south facing lot.



Monthly rent: $4,500

Security deposit: $4,500

Utilities include: landscaping, trash

Tenants responsible for: water, electric, gas, internet, cable

Renter's Insurance Required



Dogs are OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Sorry, no cats!

No smoking.



Call/text/email our Patti at our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=54d031af-fc48-41ad-8cef-3746de723aec&source=Website

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income

Lease term: 1 year lease

Sorry, No cosigners.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4770696)