San Diego, CA
1552 Catalina Blvd.
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

1552 Catalina Blvd.

1552 Catalina Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1552 Catalina Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4 Bed 2 Bath with Garage- Charming Remodeled Point Loma Home! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY THE 24TH 10:00-10:30 AM - ************************************************************************************
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY MARCH 24TH 10:00-10:30 AM - COME ON BY!
************************************************************************************

Available Now!
Recently remodeled, light and bright! Open floorplan with hard wood floors throughout! Separate laundry room. Recently remodeled kitchen and baths. French doors open to outdoor entertaining area within a fully fenced yard. This home is great for gardening, with a fully enclosed gardening area in the front yard. Lemon tree on side yard. Central location, close to great schools (1 block from Silver Gate elementary school), stores, and shoreline. Two car garage with rear lane entry. Warm sunny south facing lot.

Monthly rent: $4,500
Security deposit: $4,500
Utilities include: landscaping, trash
Tenants responsible for: water, electric, gas, internet, cable
Renter's Insurance Required

Dogs are OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Sorry, no cats!
No smoking.

Call/text/email our Patti at our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=54d031af-fc48-41ad-8cef-3746de723aec&source=Website
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4770696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Catalina Blvd. have any available units?
1552 Catalina Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 Catalina Blvd. have?
Some of 1552 Catalina Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Catalina Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Catalina Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Catalina Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 Catalina Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1552 Catalina Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Catalina Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1552 Catalina Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1552 Catalina Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Catalina Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1552 Catalina Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Catalina Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1552 Catalina Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Catalina Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1552 Catalina Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
