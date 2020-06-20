Amenities

1509 Klauber Ave Available 01/22/19 Great Home on the Hills of Encanto Heights!! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1114 square feet of living space nestled on a half acre lot with incredible sunrise views. The deck off the kitchen is spacious and great for entertaining. The stand alone garage has plenty of room and drive way offers ample parking. If you're looking for private rental, close to shops and freeway access this is place is for you! Just 7 minutes from Balboa Park, 10 minutes fro, Downtown SD, and 10 minutes from La Mesa



(RLNE4614451)