San Diego, CA
1509 Klauber Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Klauber Ave

1509 Klauber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Klauber Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1509 Klauber Ave Available 01/22/19 Great Home on the Hills of Encanto Heights!! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1114 square feet of living space nestled on a half acre lot with incredible sunrise views. The deck off the kitchen is spacious and great for entertaining. The stand alone garage has plenty of room and drive way offers ample parking. If you're looking for private rental, close to shops and freeway access this is place is for you! Just 7 minutes from Balboa Park, 10 minutes fro, Downtown SD, and 10 minutes from La Mesa

Call today to book a viewing.

(RLNE4614451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Klauber Ave have any available units?
1509 Klauber Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Klauber Ave have?
Some of 1509 Klauber Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Klauber Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Klauber Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Klauber Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Klauber Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Klauber Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Klauber Ave does offer parking.
Does 1509 Klauber Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Klauber Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Klauber Ave have a pool?
No, 1509 Klauber Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Klauber Ave have accessible units?
No, 1509 Klauber Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Klauber Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Klauber Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
