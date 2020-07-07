All apartments in San Diego
1435 India Street Unit 317

Location

1435 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Via Little Italy Charmer! - Live in the heart of Little Italy in this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Freshly painted, large open living and dining space, hardwood floors, built-in storage/pantry, new heater/cooler wall unit, in-unit laundry, and courtyard views. This residence also includes 1 parking space in the underground garage. Portico is one of the best complexes in Little Italy as its location is idyllic, and complete with a secure front door entry, chic lobby entrance, and BBQ area. Walk to incredible restaurants, the famous Mercato Farmer's Market, the new Piazza della Famiglia, coffee shops, boutiques, the waterfront and San Diego Bay, plus so much more. A pet is allowed with $150 non-refundable deposit. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 India Street Unit 317 have any available units?
1435 India Street Unit 317 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 India Street Unit 317 have?
Some of 1435 India Street Unit 317's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 India Street Unit 317 currently offering any rent specials?
1435 India Street Unit 317 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 India Street Unit 317 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 India Street Unit 317 is pet friendly.
Does 1435 India Street Unit 317 offer parking?
Yes, 1435 India Street Unit 317 offers parking.
Does 1435 India Street Unit 317 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 India Street Unit 317 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 India Street Unit 317 have a pool?
No, 1435 India Street Unit 317 does not have a pool.
Does 1435 India Street Unit 317 have accessible units?
No, 1435 India Street Unit 317 does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 India Street Unit 317 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 India Street Unit 317 does not have units with dishwashers.

