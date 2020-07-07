1435 India Street Unit 317

Amenities

Via Little Italy Charmer! - Live in the heart of Little Italy in this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Freshly painted, large open living and dining space, hardwood floors, built-in storage/pantry, new heater/cooler wall unit, in-unit laundry, and courtyard views. This residence also includes 1 parking space in the underground garage. Portico is one of the best complexes in Little Italy as its location is idyllic, and complete with a secure front door entry, chic lobby entrance, and BBQ area. Walk to incredible restaurants, the famous Mercato Farmer's Market, the new Piazza della Famiglia, coffee shops, boutiques, the waterfront and San Diego Bay, plus so much more. A pet is allowed with $150 non-refundable deposit. Owner pays water and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric.



(RLNE5720092)