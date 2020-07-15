Rent Calculator
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:57 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13931 Via Rimini
13931 Via Rimini
·
No Longer Available
Location
13931 Via Rimini, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bonnie Maloney Bonnie@BonnieMaloney.com VAHomesForSaleSanDiego.com SeaToSeaPropertyGroup.com 760-613-6889 NYBonnie123@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13931 Via Rimini have any available units?
13931 Via Rimini doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13931 Via Rimini have?
Some of 13931 Via Rimini's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 13931 Via Rimini currently offering any rent specials?
13931 Via Rimini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13931 Via Rimini pet-friendly?
No, 13931 Via Rimini is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13931 Via Rimini offer parking?
Yes, 13931 Via Rimini offers parking.
Does 13931 Via Rimini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13931 Via Rimini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13931 Via Rimini have a pool?
Yes, 13931 Via Rimini has a pool.
Does 13931 Via Rimini have accessible units?
No, 13931 Via Rimini does not have accessible units.
Does 13931 Via Rimini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13931 Via Rimini has units with dishwashers.
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
