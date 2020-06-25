All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13075 Wimberly Square #95.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13075 Wimberly Square #95
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

13075 Wimberly Square #95

13075 Wimberly Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13075 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

carport
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Sabre Springs - Stoney Brook Community - Lower Unit - 2/2 - - Lower Unit
- Central Heat and A/C
- Carport Parking
- Community Pool/Spa
- Water and Trash Paid

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1928086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13075 Wimberly Square #95 have any available units?
13075 Wimberly Square #95 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13075 Wimberly Square #95 have?
Some of 13075 Wimberly Square #95's amenities include carport, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13075 Wimberly Square #95 currently offering any rent specials?
13075 Wimberly Square #95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13075 Wimberly Square #95 pet-friendly?
No, 13075 Wimberly Square #95 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13075 Wimberly Square #95 offer parking?
Yes, 13075 Wimberly Square #95 offers parking.
Does 13075 Wimberly Square #95 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13075 Wimberly Square #95 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13075 Wimberly Square #95 have a pool?
Yes, 13075 Wimberly Square #95 has a pool.
Does 13075 Wimberly Square #95 have accessible units?
No, 13075 Wimberly Square #95 does not have accessible units.
Does 13075 Wimberly Square #95 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13075 Wimberly Square #95 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University