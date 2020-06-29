12810 Corbett Ct.

Amenities

4 bed 2.5 bath Carmel Valley Home - Cul-de-sac home with a private backyard in the Carmel Valley community. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.



Master bedroom includes a large master retreat, his and her's closets, and a separate vanity, full tub and shower.

Open kitchen with updated appliances, large breakfast nook, and separate formal dining room.

New carpet upstairs, laminate and tile downstairs.

Located within the Solana Beach School District and San Dieguito Union High School District.



Gardener and trash included.

Tenant to pay gas, electric, sewer and water.

Minimum term of a one year lease.



Please call to schedule a showing.



Available March 1st.



