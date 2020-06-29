All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

12810 Corbett Ct.

12810 Corbett Court · No Longer Available
Location

12810 Corbett Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bed 2.5 bath Carmel Valley Home - Cul-de-sac home with a private backyard in the Carmel Valley community. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

Master bedroom includes a large master retreat, his and her's closets, and a separate vanity, full tub and shower.
Open kitchen with updated appliances, large breakfast nook, and separate formal dining room.
New carpet upstairs, laminate and tile downstairs.
Located within the Solana Beach School District and San Dieguito Union High School District.

Gardener and trash included.
Tenant to pay gas, electric, sewer and water.
Minimum term of a one year lease.

Please call to schedule a showing.

Available March 1st.

(RLNE5512159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12810 Corbett Ct. have any available units?
12810 Corbett Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12810 Corbett Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12810 Corbett Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12810 Corbett Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 12810 Corbett Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12810 Corbett Ct. offer parking?
No, 12810 Corbett Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 12810 Corbett Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12810 Corbett Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12810 Corbett Ct. have a pool?
No, 12810 Corbett Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12810 Corbett Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12810 Corbett Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12810 Corbett Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12810 Corbett Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12810 Corbett Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12810 Corbett Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
