12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D

Beautiful condo in the highly desirable 'San Tropico' Community in Sabre Springs. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached 2-car garage. This home has approximately 1,526 sq. ft. and is open and bright! The many impressive features include an upstairs private loft, a large deck with park-like views, window treatments, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer, and a gas fireplace in the spacious great room. The expansive master bedroom and bath area features a closet and double vanities. The community features a pool and spa, a well-tended common area for peaceful walks through the neighborhood, trash is included. School aged children would attend nearby schools in the award winning Poway Unified School District. The home is conveniently located and near parks, theaters, restaurants, schools, and other amenities. Easy access to Hwy 15 and Hwy 56. Pets considered with owner approval. No smoking.



