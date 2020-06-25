All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D

12622 Springbrook Dr
Location

12622 Springbrook Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous Sabre Springs Condo in San Tropico! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/6d49909020/12622-springbrook-drive-unit-d-san-diego-ca-92128-5021
Or call 858-239-0600

Beautiful condo in the highly desirable 'San Tropico' Community in Sabre Springs. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached 2-car garage. This home has approximately 1,526 sq. ft. and is open and bright! The many impressive features include an upstairs private loft, a large deck with park-like views, window treatments, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer, and a gas fireplace in the spacious great room. The expansive master bedroom and bath area features a closet and double vanities. The community features a pool and spa, a well-tended common area for peaceful walks through the neighborhood, trash is included. School aged children would attend nearby schools in the award winning Poway Unified School District. The home is conveniently located and near parks, theaters, restaurants, schools, and other amenities. Easy access to Hwy 15 and Hwy 56. Pets considered with owner approval. No smoking.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then visit our website to schedule a showing: www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.

CA DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4011396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D have any available units?
12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D have?
Some of 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D offers parking.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D has a pool.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12622 Springbrook Drive, Unit D has units with dishwashers.
