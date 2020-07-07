All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

12502 Mantilla Road

12502 Mantilla Road · No Longer Available
Location

12502 Mantilla Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
yoga
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
yoga
Rancho Bernardo, 12502 Mantilla Rd - 55+ Community, New Flooring, Paint, and More! - Welcome home to this charming single level home located in the Seven Oaks 55+ neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo. Conveniently located near shopping restaurants, golf courses parks and access to the 15 freeway. New Faux wood vinyl plank floors in the living room, kitchen, and bathrooms. Beat the heat in the summer months with the the ice cold central air conditioning. Attached garage and low maintenance yards. Enjoy full use of the facilities at the Seven Oaks Community Center, including the pool, shuffle board and clubs ranging from arts and crafts, lapidary, dance, gardening, Tai Chi, yoga, water aerobics and much, much more.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12502 Mantilla Road have any available units?
12502 Mantilla Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12502 Mantilla Road have?
Some of 12502 Mantilla Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12502 Mantilla Road currently offering any rent specials?
12502 Mantilla Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12502 Mantilla Road pet-friendly?
No, 12502 Mantilla Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12502 Mantilla Road offer parking?
Yes, 12502 Mantilla Road offers parking.
Does 12502 Mantilla Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12502 Mantilla Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12502 Mantilla Road have a pool?
Yes, 12502 Mantilla Road has a pool.
Does 12502 Mantilla Road have accessible units?
No, 12502 Mantilla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12502 Mantilla Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12502 Mantilla Road has units with dishwashers.

