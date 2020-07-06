12442 Carmel Cpe,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Lovely upgraded home in the Pines neighborhood - heart of Carmel Valley! This 3 bedroom 3 full bath home features many recent updates including wood flooring, enlarged and modified master shower and closet spaces. Downstairs has one bedroom and a full bathroom, great for guests or your home office, garage access from inside the home. A/C and whole house fan available. Stainless kitchen appliances with a 6 burner stove & double ovens. Drought tolerant landscaping! Convenient to top rated Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Del Mar Union School District. A short distance to Piazza Carmel, Del Mar Highlands, shopping/restaurants and Library.