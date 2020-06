Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful gated and guarded 4 BR/ 2.5 BA home right on the Golf Course in Carmel Valley at Palacio! Kitchen boasts granite countertops and plentiful cabinetry. This home is light and bright and very spacious with lovely wood flooring. Granite counters in all 3 bathrooms. Backyard with patio and grassy area! 3 car garage! Serene neighborhood featuring fabulous amenities including: golf, two pools, tennis courts, hiking and biking trails, basketball court, and clubhouse.