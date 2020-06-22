Amenities

12242-A Paseo Lucido Available 07/15/20 ***NEW LISTING: 2 Bed/2 Bath Spacious end unit with views*** - Beautifully updated end unit condo in Fairway Vistas. Great curb appeal with landscaping maintained by HOA. Spacious, open floor plan with tile floors in entry, dining room, kitchen, hallway, and bathrooms for low maintenance living. Vaulted ceilings, contemporary track lighting and light fixtures, gas fireplace, and updated kitchen and baths! Enjoy beautiful views from the spacious, private patio. Solar equipped, central air and heat and a two-car garage. Residents can enjoy the onsite swimming pool as well as privileges at close by Bernardo Heights Community Center.



