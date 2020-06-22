All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

12242-A Paseo Lucido

12242 Paseo Lucido · (858) 201-4066
Location

12242 Paseo Lucido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12242-A Paseo Lucido · Avail. Jul 15

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
12242-A Paseo Lucido Available 07/15/20 ***NEW LISTING: 2 Bed/2 Bath Spacious end unit with views*** - Beautifully updated end unit condo in Fairway Vistas. Great curb appeal with landscaping maintained by HOA. Spacious, open floor plan with tile floors in entry, dining room, kitchen, hallway, and bathrooms for low maintenance living. Vaulted ceilings, contemporary track lighting and light fixtures, gas fireplace, and updated kitchen and baths! Enjoy beautiful views from the spacious, private patio. Solar equipped, central air and heat and a two-car garage. Residents can enjoy the onsite swimming pool as well as privileges at close by Bernardo Heights Community Center.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5849259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12242-A Paseo Lucido have any available units?
12242-A Paseo Lucido has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12242-A Paseo Lucido have?
Some of 12242-A Paseo Lucido's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12242-A Paseo Lucido currently offering any rent specials?
12242-A Paseo Lucido isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12242-A Paseo Lucido pet-friendly?
No, 12242-A Paseo Lucido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12242-A Paseo Lucido offer parking?
Yes, 12242-A Paseo Lucido does offer parking.
Does 12242-A Paseo Lucido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12242-A Paseo Lucido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12242-A Paseo Lucido have a pool?
Yes, 12242-A Paseo Lucido has a pool.
Does 12242-A Paseo Lucido have accessible units?
No, 12242-A Paseo Lucido does not have accessible units.
Does 12242-A Paseo Lucido have units with dishwashers?
No, 12242-A Paseo Lucido does not have units with dishwashers.
