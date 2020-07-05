12135 Caddy Row

Amenities
Private Corner Lot Culdesac Location In Prestigious Gated Community Of Fairway Heights North! This Home Has Newer Carpet, Neutral Paint & A Fully Remodeled Guest Bathroom. The Expansive Floor Plan Is Light & Bright, Which Features Vaulted Ceilings, A Spacious Living & Family Room For Multi-Generational Living & Multiple Patio For Relaxation. Enjoy State Of The Art Bernardo Heights Community Center w/ 2 Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Basketball Court. No Smoking, Landscaper Included, Available Dec 1st