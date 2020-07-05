All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

12135 Caddy Row

12135 Caddy Row · No Longer Available
Location

12135 Caddy Row, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Private Corner Lot Culdesac Location In Prestigious Gated Community Of Fairway Heights North! This Home Has Newer Carpet, Neutral Paint & A Fully Remodeled Guest Bathroom. The Expansive Floor Plan Is Light & Bright, Which Features Vaulted Ceilings, A Spacious Living & Family Room For Multi-Generational Living & Multiple Patio For Relaxation. Enjoy State Of The Art Bernardo Heights Community Center w/ 2 Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Basketball Court. No Smoking, Landscaper Included, Available Dec 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 Caddy Row have any available units?
12135 Caddy Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12135 Caddy Row have?
Some of 12135 Caddy Row's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 Caddy Row currently offering any rent specials?
12135 Caddy Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 Caddy Row pet-friendly?
No, 12135 Caddy Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12135 Caddy Row offer parking?
No, 12135 Caddy Row does not offer parking.
Does 12135 Caddy Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12135 Caddy Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 Caddy Row have a pool?
Yes, 12135 Caddy Row has a pool.
Does 12135 Caddy Row have accessible units?
No, 12135 Caddy Row does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 Caddy Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12135 Caddy Row has units with dishwashers.

