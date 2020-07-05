12135 Caddy Row

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Private Corner Lot Culdesac Location In Prestigious Gated Community Of Fairway Heights North! This Home Has Newer Carpet, Neutral Paint & A Fully Remodeled Guest Bathroom. The Expansive Floor Plan Is Light & Bright, Which Features Vaulted Ceilings, A Spacious Living & Family Room For Multi-Generational Living & Multiple Patio For Relaxation. Enjoy State Of The Art Bernardo Heights Community Center w/ 2 Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Basketball Court. No Smoking, Landscaper Included, Available Dec 1st