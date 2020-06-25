All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

11823 Meriden Lane

11823 Meriden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11823 Meriden Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
11823 Meriden Lane Available 06/07/19 Beautifully upgraded 4 BR, 2.5 BA Home in Carmel Mt. Ranch. 2092 Sq. Ft. - This sought after property has stunning upgrades and custom coloring, throughout. Dramatic staircase. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. 2 fireplaces. Luxurious kitchen has a 5 burner gas cooktop. Double ovens, movable island, garden window, display lighting, granite counter tops, and a walk in pantry. So many other nifty details, such as disappearing screens, keyless entries for front door AND the garage. Optional camera alarm system. True hardwood plank flooring in the living and dining room area. Washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room, as well as a deep sink.

Contact Susan Miller/PM 858.945.2360 Cell/Text, to set up a tour!!

Chase Pacific is the only Property Management firm contracted to represent this property. Cal DRE# 00576911.

Owners require tenants to maintain their own renters insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenants to confirm the information herein.

YouTube Video URL --

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Meriden Lane have any available units?
11823 Meriden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11823 Meriden Lane have?
Some of 11823 Meriden Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Meriden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Meriden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Meriden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11823 Meriden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11823 Meriden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11823 Meriden Lane offers parking.
Does 11823 Meriden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 Meriden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Meriden Lane have a pool?
No, 11823 Meriden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11823 Meriden Lane have accessible units?
No, 11823 Meriden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Meriden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11823 Meriden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
