11823 Meriden Lane Available 06/07/19 Beautifully upgraded 4 BR, 2.5 BA Home in Carmel Mt. Ranch. 2092 Sq. Ft. - This sought after property has stunning upgrades and custom coloring, throughout. Dramatic staircase. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. 2 fireplaces. Luxurious kitchen has a 5 burner gas cooktop. Double ovens, movable island, garden window, display lighting, granite counter tops, and a walk in pantry. So many other nifty details, such as disappearing screens, keyless entries for front door AND the garage. Optional camera alarm system. True hardwood plank flooring in the living and dining room area. Washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room, as well as a deep sink.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4867125)