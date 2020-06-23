Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Newly Remodeled Condo Available Now in Desirable Golden Hill - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/66dac630fb/1150-21st-street-unit-6-san-diego-ca-92102-1844?iframe

Or call 858-239-0600



This beautifully remodeled unit has many impressive features, such as decorator paint, wood flooring and newer carpeting in bedrooms and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, also included is a full-sized washer and dryer inside the unit. This expansive and well-laid out condo has approx. 1001 sq. ft and is a must see! 1 assigned garaged parking space with street parking also available. Other features are granite counter tops in kitchen, air conditioning, ceiling fans, upgraded cabinetry in kitchen, private patio area, large closets in both bedrooms. There is a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows making it light and bright and is in a prime location within the complex. This stunning condo is within the coveted Golden Hill area of San Diego. Upscale shopping, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and many wonderful amenities and restaurants are nearby. Close to the 94 freeway for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-20-minute drive. Small pets considered and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.



