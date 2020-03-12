All apartments in San Diego
11453 Madera Rosa Way
Last updated September 30 2019 at 4:40 PM

11453 Madera Rosa Way

11453 Madera Rosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

11453 Madera Rosa Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a VIEW! Take a look at this spacious and upgraded Tierra Santa home for rent. This home boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Wake up every morning and sit on any one of three balconies in the home and enjoy the serene view. This home has dual master suites both with full bathrooms en suite. One of the master suites has a walk in closet and a luxury bathroom which includes garden tub with flat screen TV , standing shower, dual sinks and large vanity with upgraded fixtures. Washer and Dryer are included, and the property has a newer Air conditioning system. Convenient to schools, freeway, dining, and more. This is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11453 Madera Rosa Way have any available units?
11453 Madera Rosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11453 Madera Rosa Way have?
Some of 11453 Madera Rosa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11453 Madera Rosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
11453 Madera Rosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11453 Madera Rosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11453 Madera Rosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 11453 Madera Rosa Way offer parking?
No, 11453 Madera Rosa Way does not offer parking.
Does 11453 Madera Rosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11453 Madera Rosa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11453 Madera Rosa Way have a pool?
No, 11453 Madera Rosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 11453 Madera Rosa Way have accessible units?
No, 11453 Madera Rosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11453 Madera Rosa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11453 Madera Rosa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
