11453 Madera Rosa Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a VIEW! Take a look at this spacious and upgraded Tierra Santa home for rent. This home boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Wake up every morning and sit on any one of three balconies in the home and enjoy the serene view. This home has dual master suites both with full bathrooms en suite. One of the master suites has a walk in closet and a luxury bathroom which includes garden tub with flat screen TV , standing shower, dual sinks and large vanity with upgraded fixtures. Washer and Dryer are included, and the property has a newer Air conditioning system. Convenient to schools, freeway, dining, and more. This is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 9/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.