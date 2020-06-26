All apartments in San Diego
11421 Swan Canyon Road

11421 Swan Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

11421 Swan Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Available btw 7/15 and 7/31. Well maintained 4 bedroom home with one bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs in this quiet neighborhood of Scripps Ranch. Abundance of natural light and private backyard with patio. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and spacious family/living areas. Master bathroom with two sinks and large closets. Walking distance to community park and tennis courts. Top rated schools and easy access to shopping centers and freeways. Kitchen fridge, washer and dryer are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11421 Swan Canyon Road have any available units?
11421 Swan Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11421 Swan Canyon Road have?
Some of 11421 Swan Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11421 Swan Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
11421 Swan Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11421 Swan Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 11421 Swan Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11421 Swan Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 11421 Swan Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 11421 Swan Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11421 Swan Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11421 Swan Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 11421 Swan Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 11421 Swan Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 11421 Swan Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11421 Swan Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11421 Swan Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
