11421 Swan Canyon Road

Available btw 7/15 and 7/31. Well maintained 4 bedroom home with one bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs in this quiet neighborhood of Scripps Ranch. Abundance of natural light and private backyard with patio. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and spacious family/living areas. Master bathroom with two sinks and large closets. Walking distance to community park and tennis courts. Top rated schools and easy access to shopping centers and freeways. Kitchen fridge, washer and dryer are available.