11404 Florindo Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Terrific 2Br/1.5 Ba Updated Townhome in Westwood area of Rancho Bernardo - This Townhome is clean and ready to move into

2Br/1.5Ba

1116 Sq Ft

Remodeled Kitchen - Granite Counters and Newer Cabinets

All Appliances included

Remodeled Baths - double sink vanity in master

Tile Floor downstairs and Baths Upstairs

Carpet on stairs and upstairs

New Windows

A/C

No Popcorn

Private Fenced Patio in front

Private Patio in back open to the Green Belt

1 Car Detached Garage - must park one car in garage



** This Owner does NOT accept any PETS ***



***Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In***



Poway Schools- Walk to Westwood Elementary



Westwood Club ( Swim /Tennis and much more) is included in your lease



Call Leasing Office for showing appointment



This is an Unfurnished rental- furniture pictured is not provided or available



This home is close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/4SRanch/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/

Dining/Winery's/Mall and Entertainment



Please Note:

