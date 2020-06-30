11404 Florindo Road, San Diego, CA 92127 Rancho Bernardo
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Terrific 2Br/1.5 Ba Updated Townhome in Westwood area of Rancho Bernardo - This Townhome is clean and ready to move into Terrific 2Br/1.5 Ba Updated Townhome in Westwood 2Br/1.5Ba 1116 Sq Ft Remodeled Kitchen - Granite Counters and Newer Cabinets All Appliances included Remodeled Baths - double sink vanity in master Tile Floor downstairs and Baths Upstairs Carpet on stairs and upstairs New Windows A/C No Popcorn Private Fenced Patio in front Private Patio in back open to the Green Belt 1 Car Detached Garage - must park one car in garage
** This Owner does NOT accept any PETS ***
***Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In***
Poway Schools- Walk to Westwood Elementary
Westwood Club ( Swim /Tennis and much more) is included in your lease
Call Leasing Office for showing appointment
This is an Unfurnished rental- furniture pictured is not provided or available
This home is close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/4SRanch/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/ Dining/Winery's/Mall and Entertainment
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
(RLNE4062687)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11404 Florindo Rd have any available units?
11404 Florindo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11404 Florindo Rd have?
Some of 11404 Florindo Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 Florindo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Florindo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.