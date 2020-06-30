All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

11404 Florindo Rd

11404 Florindo Road · No Longer Available
Location

11404 Florindo Road, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Terrific 2Br/1.5 Ba Updated Townhome in Westwood area of Rancho Bernardo - This Townhome is clean and ready to move into
Terrific 2Br/1.5 Ba Updated Townhome in Westwood
2Br/1.5Ba
1116 Sq Ft
Remodeled Kitchen - Granite Counters and Newer Cabinets
All Appliances included
Remodeled Baths - double sink vanity in master
Tile Floor downstairs and Baths Upstairs
Carpet on stairs and upstairs
New Windows
A/C
No Popcorn
Private Fenced Patio in front
Private Patio in back open to the Green Belt
1 Car Detached Garage - must park one car in garage

** This Owner does NOT accept any PETS ***

***Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In***

Poway Schools- Walk to Westwood Elementary

Westwood Club ( Swim /Tennis and much more) is included in your lease

Call Leasing Office for showing appointment

This is an Unfurnished rental- furniture pictured is not provided or available

This home is close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/4SRanch/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/
Dining/Winery's/Mall and Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4062687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 Florindo Rd have any available units?
11404 Florindo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11404 Florindo Rd have?
Some of 11404 Florindo Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 Florindo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Florindo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 Florindo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11404 Florindo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11404 Florindo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11404 Florindo Rd offers parking.
Does 11404 Florindo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 Florindo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 Florindo Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11404 Florindo Rd has a pool.
Does 11404 Florindo Rd have accessible units?
No, 11404 Florindo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 Florindo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11404 Florindo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

