All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4

11380 Camino Playa Cancun · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11380 Camino Playa Cancun, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Belsera Community - End Unit - Private Back Yard Area - Belsera Community in Tierrasanta
- End Unit - Privacy
- Two 1-Car Garages (One Attached, One Detached)
- Tile & Wood Flooring
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Community Pool / Spa / Volleyball
- Central A/C

Application FEE: $35 Per Applicant NON REFUNDABLE

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*If you are contacting us via email or a third party website please provide a contact number, thanks!*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses nclude a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2252824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 have any available units?
11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 have?
Some of 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 offers parking.
Does 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 have a pool?
Yes, 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 has a pool.
Does 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 have accessible units?
No, 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11380 Camino Playa Cancun # 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University