11311 Linares Street Available 06/10/19 Lovely PQ Home in Great Neighborhood - An Absolute gem of a home in this quiet neighborhood with breathtaking views of the canyon and valley galore!!! Big wonderful deck that overlooks a small fruit grove and a completely landscaped back yard (which includes a gardener and sprinkler system) adds to the beauty of this picturesque and private area. New carpet and laminated wood flooring throughout grace your footsteps, including tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. You will fall in love with this Big, HUGE kitchen and dining room which has lots of oak cabinets, gas grill-top stove, and all necessary appliances. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and sliding glass doors to the deck. The master bathroom has large glass enclosed shower. In addition, you'll find linen cabinets and double closet storage area. One bedroom has large walk in closet and pop out area for desk and skylight. The living room has a fireplace and a window seat. (PLEASE NOTE REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER ARE LEFT SOLELY FOR TENANT CONVENIENCE. LANDLORD IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR REPAIRS OR REPLACEMENT.) Please do not disturb the current tenant.

No Pets Allowed



