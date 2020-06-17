All apartments in San Diego
11311 Linares Street

Location

11311 Linares Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
11311 Linares Street Available 06/10/19 Lovely PQ Home in Great Neighborhood - An Absolute gem of a home in this quiet neighborhood with breathtaking views of the canyon and valley galore!!! Big wonderful deck that overlooks a small fruit grove and a completely landscaped back yard (which includes a gardener and sprinkler system) adds to the beauty of this picturesque and private area. New carpet and laminated wood flooring throughout grace your footsteps, including tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. You will fall in love with this Big, HUGE kitchen and dining room which has lots of oak cabinets, gas grill-top stove, and all necessary appliances. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and sliding glass doors to the deck. The master bathroom has large glass enclosed shower. In addition, you'll find linen cabinets and double closet storage area. One bedroom has large walk in closet and pop out area for desk and skylight. The living room has a fireplace and a window seat. (PLEASE NOTE REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER ARE LEFT SOLELY FOR TENANT CONVENIENCE. LANDLORD IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR REPAIRS OR REPLACEMENT.) Please do not disturb the current tenant.
DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2012658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 Linares Street have any available units?
11311 Linares Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11311 Linares Street have?
Some of 11311 Linares Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 Linares Street currently offering any rent specials?
11311 Linares Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 Linares Street pet-friendly?
No, 11311 Linares Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11311 Linares Street offer parking?
No, 11311 Linares Street does not offer parking.
Does 11311 Linares Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11311 Linares Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 Linares Street have a pool?
No, 11311 Linares Street does not have a pool.
Does 11311 Linares Street have accessible units?
No, 11311 Linares Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 Linares Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11311 Linares Street has units with dishwashers.
