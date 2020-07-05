Amenities
2bd 2ba Condo in Scripps Ranch - Lg Balcony, 2 Car Gar, W/D in Unit, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace - ***AVAILABLE NOW****
Located in Scripps Ranch
11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117
San Diego, CA 92131
Cross Street: Scripps Ranch Blvd
2 Bed
2 Bath
1032 sqft
Condo
2nd Floor
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - GAS
Dishwahser
Microwave
White Appliances
Tile Counter Tops
Tile Kitchen Floor
Ceiling Fan in Dining Room
Open/Airy Plan
Split Bedrooms
Carpet Throughout
Large Balcony w/ Private Entries
Fireplace - Gas
Washer & Dryer - In Unit (to be installed)
AC & Heat - Forced
2 Car Garage - Detached / Tandem
Guest Parking Available - w/ Parking Pass
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Pool
Spa
Guest Parking
CLOSE TO:
Shopping
Restaurants
Movie Theater
I-15
Hospital
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $ 2145
PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog or Cat - 40lbs or less as per HOA rules
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile.
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
(RLNE5395129)