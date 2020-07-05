Amenities

2bd 2ba Condo in Scripps Ranch - Lg Balcony, 2 Car Gar, W/D in Unit, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace - ***AVAILABLE NOW****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located in Scripps Ranch



11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117

San Diego, CA 92131



Cross Street: Scripps Ranch Blvd



2 Bed

2 Bath

1032 sqft

Condo

2nd Floor



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - GAS

Dishwahser

Microwave

White Appliances

Tile Counter Tops

Tile Kitchen Floor

Ceiling Fan in Dining Room



Open/Airy Plan

Split Bedrooms

Carpet Throughout

Large Balcony w/ Private Entries

Fireplace - Gas

Washer & Dryer - In Unit (to be installed)

AC & Heat - Forced

2 Car Garage - Detached / Tandem

Guest Parking Available - w/ Parking Pass



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Pool

Spa

Guest Parking



CLOSE TO:

Shopping

Restaurants

Movie Theater

I-15

Hospital

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $ 2145



PET INFORMATION:

1 Dog or Cat - 40lbs or less as per HOA rules

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



