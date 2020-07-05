All apartments in San Diego
11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117

11275 Affinity Court · No Longer Available
Location

11275 Affinity Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
media room
2bd 2ba Condo in Scripps Ranch - Lg Balcony, 2 Car Gar, W/D in Unit, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace - ***AVAILABLE NOW****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located in Scripps Ranch

11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117
San Diego, CA 92131

Cross Street: Scripps Ranch Blvd

2 Bed
2 Bath
1032 sqft
Condo
2nd Floor

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - GAS
Dishwahser
Microwave
White Appliances
Tile Counter Tops
Tile Kitchen Floor
Ceiling Fan in Dining Room

Open/Airy Plan
Split Bedrooms
Carpet Throughout
Large Balcony w/ Private Entries
Fireplace - Gas
Washer & Dryer - In Unit (to be installed)
AC & Heat - Forced
2 Car Garage - Detached / Tandem
Guest Parking Available - w/ Parking Pass

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Pool
Spa
Guest Parking

CLOSE TO:
Shopping
Restaurants
Movie Theater
I-15
Hospital
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Internet

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $ 2145

PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog or Cat - 40lbs or less as per HOA rules
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5395129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 have any available units?
11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 have?
Some of 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 currently offering any rent specials?
11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 is pet friendly.
Does 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 offer parking?
Yes, 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 offers parking.
Does 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 have a pool?
Yes, 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 has a pool.
Does 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 have accessible units?
No, 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11275 Affinity Ct Unit 117 does not have units with dishwashers.

