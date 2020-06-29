11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath First Floor Condo in Tierrasanta - 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with partial golf course view! Located in desirable Tierrasanta, this unit is in a secured building. Features include air conditioning, wet bar, walk-in closet and more! Large living room with fireplace. 2 assigned underground spaces near elevator. Complex amenities include laundry room, tennis court, bbq, and pool/spa.

One small dog considered with additional deposit. One year lease. Proof of renter's insurance required. No smoking. Property is approved for Section 8!



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5463791)