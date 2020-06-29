All apartments in San Diego
11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68

Location

11255 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath First Floor Condo in Tierrasanta - 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with partial golf course view! Located in desirable Tierrasanta, this unit is in a secured building. Features include air conditioning, wet bar, walk-in closet and more! Large living room with fireplace. 2 assigned underground spaces near elevator. Complex amenities include laundry room, tennis court, bbq, and pool/spa.
One small dog considered with additional deposit. One year lease. Proof of renter's insurance required. No smoking. Property is approved for Section 8!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5463791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 have any available units?
11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 have?
Some of 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 currently offering any rent specials?
11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 is pet friendly.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 offer parking?
No, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 does not offer parking.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 have a pool?
Yes, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 has a pool.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 have accessible units?
No, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 does not have accessible units.
Does 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11255 Tierrasanta Blvd. #68 does not have units with dishwashers.
