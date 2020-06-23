All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

1121 Eureka #4

1121 Eureka St · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Eureka St, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 2-bed + LOFT, Attached Garage, FIREPLACE , AC, Walk to USD Long term lease - MOVE IN READY! CALL TO TOUR!

AMAZING AND unique townhome is located in a small well maintained community, within walking distance of USD.

**Two on- suite bedrooms with large closets
**Additional half bath for guests on the main living floor.
** LOFT is an added feature to use as a bedroom, office, den or your Zen space.
** Beautifully remodeled kitchen with a high end stainless steel appliance package including a double oven.
**Tons of kitchen cabinets and access off the kitchen to an outdoor patio for BBQing.
**Take the spiral staircase to the lower level to a huge attached garage.

***Air-conditioned for comfort on the warmer summer days in San Diego.
**Community outdoor entertaining area.

CENTRALLY LOCATED - Old Town, Mission Hills, Downtown, Point Loma, Fashion Valley Mall Shopping

easy to access freeways I-5, I-805, 163

Seeking applicants with combined income 3X rent; excellent credit and rental history ( no collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months or debits to a prior landlord.). Guarantors or co-signers not accepted on this property. Small pet OK with additional $500 deposit and monthly pet fee.

(RLNE4650537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Eureka #4 have any available units?
1121 Eureka #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Eureka #4 have?
Some of 1121 Eureka #4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Eureka #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Eureka #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Eureka #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Eureka #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Eureka #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Eureka #4 does offer parking.
Does 1121 Eureka #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Eureka #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Eureka #4 have a pool?
No, 1121 Eureka #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Eureka #4 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Eureka #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Eureka #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Eureka #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
