1121 Eureka #4

Amazing 2-bed + LOFT, Attached Garage, FIREPLACE , AC, Walk to USD Long term lease - MOVE IN READY! CALL TO TOUR!



AMAZING AND unique townhome is located in a small well maintained community, within walking distance of USD.



**Two on- suite bedrooms with large closets

**Additional half bath for guests on the main living floor.

** LOFT is an added feature to use as a bedroom, office, den or your Zen space.

** Beautifully remodeled kitchen with a high end stainless steel appliance package including a double oven.

**Tons of kitchen cabinets and access off the kitchen to an outdoor patio for BBQing.

**Take the spiral staircase to the lower level to a huge attached garage.



***Air-conditioned for comfort on the warmer summer days in San Diego.

**Community outdoor entertaining area.



CENTRALLY LOCATED - Old Town, Mission Hills, Downtown, Point Loma, Fashion Valley Mall Shopping



easy to access freeways I-5, I-805, 163



Seeking applicants with combined income 3X rent; excellent credit and rental history ( no collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months or debits to a prior landlord.). Guarantors or co-signers not accepted on this property. Small pet OK with additional $500 deposit and monthly pet fee.



