1120 Fort Stockton Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unfurnished craftsman bungalow in North Mission Hills - Unfurnished craftsman bungalow in North Mission Hills. Wood floors throughout. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Spacious living and dining room. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and large closets. Washer, dryer and sink in mud room off the living room. Small yard and porch in the front. Cement backyard that can be used as patio or parking space. Ample street parking. Convenient location. Short walk to Mission Hills village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & more. Non-smoking property. Small pet OK. Square footage: 1,100. One year lease and one month's rent as a deposit.



This beautiful home won't last long!! Call 619-797-6733 or email info@urbancoastproperties.com for more information or to schedule a viewing. Get a head start by applying online at urbancoastproperties.com



(RLNE4394304)