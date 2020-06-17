Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

11156 Acaso Way Available 06/01/19 Mira Mesa 11156 Acaso Way, Large fenced yard, remodeled kitchen and bathroom - Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen with large pantry closet. 1 car garage. Large fenced yard & covered patio! Minutes to Sorrento Valley! If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4902987)