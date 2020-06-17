All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

11156 Acaso Way

11156 Acaso Way · No Longer Available
Location

11156 Acaso Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11156 Acaso Way Available 06/01/19 Mira Mesa 11156 Acaso Way, Large fenced yard, remodeled kitchen and bathroom - Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Eat in kitchen with large pantry closet. 1 car garage. Large fenced yard & covered patio! Minutes to Sorrento Valley! If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11156 Acaso Way have any available units?
11156 Acaso Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11156 Acaso Way have?
Some of 11156 Acaso Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11156 Acaso Way currently offering any rent specials?
11156 Acaso Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11156 Acaso Way pet-friendly?
No, 11156 Acaso Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11156 Acaso Way offer parking?
Yes, 11156 Acaso Way offers parking.
Does 11156 Acaso Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11156 Acaso Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11156 Acaso Way have a pool?
No, 11156 Acaso Way does not have a pool.
Does 11156 Acaso Way have accessible units?
No, 11156 Acaso Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11156 Acaso Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11156 Acaso Way does not have units with dishwashers.
