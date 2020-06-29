All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10977 Via Banco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10977 Via Banco
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:33 PM

10977 Via Banco

10977 Via Banco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10977 Via Banco, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** This 2 bedroom+ bonus room twin home is centrally located and within walking distance to Mira Mesa High School, dining, parks and entertainment. Hard surface flooring throughout the unit with tile in the kitchen, hallway, bathrooms and living room and laminate flooring in the bedrooms and bonus room. Kitchen comes equipped with a new oven/range Laundry hook ups are located in the partially converted garage. Parking available for 3 vehicles in the driveway and attached carport. Small private backyard area with minimal landscaping and a storage shed for tenant convenience.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10977 Via Banco have any available units?
10977 Via Banco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10977 Via Banco have?
Some of 10977 Via Banco's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10977 Via Banco currently offering any rent specials?
10977 Via Banco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10977 Via Banco pet-friendly?
No, 10977 Via Banco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10977 Via Banco offer parking?
Yes, 10977 Via Banco offers parking.
Does 10977 Via Banco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10977 Via Banco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10977 Via Banco have a pool?
No, 10977 Via Banco does not have a pool.
Does 10977 Via Banco have accessible units?
No, 10977 Via Banco does not have accessible units.
Does 10977 Via Banco have units with dishwashers?
No, 10977 Via Banco does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University