10977 Via Banco

Amenities

w/d hookup garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** This 2 bedroom+ bonus room twin home is centrally located and within walking distance to Mira Mesa High School, dining, parks and entertainment. Hard surface flooring throughout the unit with tile in the kitchen, hallway, bathrooms and living room and laminate flooring in the bedrooms and bonus room. Kitchen comes equipped with a new oven/range Laundry hook ups are located in the partially converted garage. Parking available for 3 vehicles in the driveway and attached carport. Small private backyard area with minimal landscaping and a storage shed for tenant convenience.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.