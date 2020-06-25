All apartments in San Diego
10939 Tobago Rd
10939 Tobago Rd

10939 Tobago Road · No Longer Available
Location

10939 Tobago Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4B/2BA house available for lease in the heart of Mira Mesa! This home features 1,366 SF of living space, and boasts:

- 2 Car attached garage
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Private backyard
- Front entry opens to spacious living room
- Oversized kitchen features: room to accommodate a table for an eat-in kitchen, all appliances, and access to backyard
- Spacious master bedroom features: oversized closet, & attached bathroom
- Master bathroom features stall shower
- Second full bath also features stall shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10939 Tobago Rd have any available units?
10939 Tobago Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10939 Tobago Rd have?
Some of 10939 Tobago Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10939 Tobago Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10939 Tobago Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10939 Tobago Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10939 Tobago Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10939 Tobago Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10939 Tobago Rd offers parking.
Does 10939 Tobago Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10939 Tobago Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10939 Tobago Rd have a pool?
No, 10939 Tobago Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10939 Tobago Rd have accessible units?
No, 10939 Tobago Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10939 Tobago Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10939 Tobago Rd has units with dishwashers.
