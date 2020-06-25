10939 Tobago Rd

Amenities
Nice 4B/2BA house available for lease in the heart of Mira Mesa! This home features 1,366 SF of living space, and boasts:
- 2 Car attached garage
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- Private backyard
- Front entry opens to spacious living room
- Oversized kitchen features: room to accommodate a table for an eat-in kitchen, all appliances, and access to backyard
- Spacious master bedroom features: oversized closet, & attached bathroom
- Master bathroom features stall shower
- Second full bath also features stall shower