10586 Abalone Landing Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Formal entry w/scone lighting & upgraded cherry wood floors throughout downstairs. Bedroom w/full bath downstairs, plantation shutters & lots of natural light. Upgraded w/recessed ceiling lighting, volume ceilings, wood floors. Eat in kitchen w/granite & top end appliances. Yard is entertainer's paradise w/bar, spa, sitting area, built-in barbecue, frig & sink. Includes landscape & spa maintenance PLUS has an amazing solar system designed to keep electric bill at $190 per month regardless of consumption.