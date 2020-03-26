All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10586 Abalone Landing Terrace
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

10586 Abalone Landing Terrace

10586 Abalone Landing Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10586 Abalone Landing Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Formal entry w/scone lighting & upgraded cherry wood floors throughout downstairs. Bedroom w/full bath downstairs, plantation shutters & lots of natural light. Upgraded w/recessed ceiling lighting, volume ceilings, wood floors. Eat in kitchen w/granite & top end appliances. Yard is entertainer's paradise w/bar, spa, sitting area, built-in barbecue, frig & sink. Includes landscape & spa maintenance PLUS has an amazing solar system designed to keep electric bill at $190 per month regardless of consumption.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace have any available units?
10586 Abalone Landing Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace have?
Some of 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10586 Abalone Landing Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace offers parking.
Does 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace has a pool.
Does 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10586 Abalone Landing Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University