All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10504 Caminito Rimini.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10504 Caminito Rimini
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

10504 Caminito Rimini

10504 Caminito Rimini · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10504 Caminito Rimini, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
$2,300 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath condo in the heart of Rancho Penasquitos and the Poway Unified School District, within walking distance of schools and easy access to the 15 Interstate and 56 Freeway. Currently in the final stages of remodeling. Will have new kitchen and appliances, new bathrooms, new interior doors and closets, new windows, new window blinds, new front door, new carpet and fresh paint. Ample storage, patio and garage with driveway. HOA and water included with rent. In the final stages of remodeling. Due to the popularity of the listing we will be holding an open house style viewing from 11-6pm on Monday July 22. Will be available for rent 8/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 Caminito Rimini have any available units?
10504 Caminito Rimini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10504 Caminito Rimini have?
Some of 10504 Caminito Rimini's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 Caminito Rimini currently offering any rent specials?
10504 Caminito Rimini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 Caminito Rimini pet-friendly?
Yes, 10504 Caminito Rimini is pet friendly.
Does 10504 Caminito Rimini offer parking?
Yes, 10504 Caminito Rimini offers parking.
Does 10504 Caminito Rimini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 Caminito Rimini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 Caminito Rimini have a pool?
No, 10504 Caminito Rimini does not have a pool.
Does 10504 Caminito Rimini have accessible units?
No, 10504 Caminito Rimini does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 Caminito Rimini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 Caminito Rimini has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University