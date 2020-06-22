Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

10236 Carioca Ct Available 04/17/20 CARIOCA - 4 BD / 2 BA - Spacious, Sunny, Modern House, Close to Hwy 15 & 52 - Available for move-in on April 17. To schedule a showing, please go to the link below:



https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/46837802-aaa9-499b-9f64-a47142ffaf19



This recently renovated and spacious home comes with high ceilings, bright windows throughout, mostly tile floors and an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The L-shaped island in the kitchen provides an extra sink, accompanied by newer wooden cabinets. The quiet neighborhood and lush secluded landscaping in the backyard make it a perfect location for a weekend BBQ.



A screened double door front entry leads to a sunken living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms, and a den / 4th BR. The master bedroom comes with a beautiful view and access of the backyard through its own patio door, along with extra-large closet space. There is abundant storage space throughout the house as well as in the 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included! Small pets okay!



Located in Tierrasanta right off the 15 and 52, with quick freeway access, your commute will be a piece of cake. Check out the pictures and schedule a viewing today!



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 3x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.



PARKING: 2 car attached garage



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, hood, washer/dryer, central A/C, fireplace.



UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities.



LANDSCAPING: Owner pays landscaping maintenance.



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- Pet Deposit: $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 month pet rent per pet. Limit 2 small pets under 50 lbs.

- No smokers of any kind.



