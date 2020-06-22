All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10236 Carioca Ct
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

10236 Carioca Ct

10236 Carioca Court · No Longer Available
Location

10236 Carioca Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
10236 Carioca Ct Available 04/17/20 CARIOCA - 4 BD / 2 BA - Spacious, Sunny, Modern House, Close to Hwy 15 & 52 - Available for move-in on April 17. To schedule a showing, please go to the link below:

https://hightide.appfolio.com/listings/detail/46837802-aaa9-499b-9f64-a47142ffaf19

This recently renovated and spacious home comes with high ceilings, bright windows throughout, mostly tile floors and an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The L-shaped island in the kitchen provides an extra sink, accompanied by newer wooden cabinets. The quiet neighborhood and lush secluded landscaping in the backyard make it a perfect location for a weekend BBQ.

A screened double door front entry leads to a sunken living room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms, and a den / 4th BR. The master bedroom comes with a beautiful view and access of the backyard through its own patio door, along with extra-large closet space. There is abundant storage space throughout the house as well as in the 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included! Small pets okay!

Located in Tierrasanta right off the 15 and 52, with quick freeway access, your commute will be a piece of cake. Check out the pictures and schedule a viewing today!

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease.
- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.
- Credit score of 650 or better and 3x rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.
- Renter's Insurance required, Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.

PARKING: 2 car attached garage

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, hood, washer/dryer, central A/C, fireplace.

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities.

LANDSCAPING: Owner pays landscaping maintenance.

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- Pet Deposit: $250 pet deposit per pet, $25 month pet rent per pet. Limit 2 small pets under 50 lbs.
- No smokers of any kind.

(RLNE2582104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10236 Carioca Ct have any available units?
10236 Carioca Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10236 Carioca Ct have?
Some of 10236 Carioca Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10236 Carioca Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10236 Carioca Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10236 Carioca Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10236 Carioca Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10236 Carioca Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10236 Carioca Ct offers parking.
Does 10236 Carioca Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10236 Carioca Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10236 Carioca Ct have a pool?
No, 10236 Carioca Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10236 Carioca Ct have accessible units?
No, 10236 Carioca Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10236 Carioca Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10236 Carioca Ct has units with dishwashers.

