Sacramento, CA
Natomas Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Natomas Park

1850 Club Center Dr · (916) 586-7329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Natomas Park
Location

1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0423 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 0222 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,772

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Natomas Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy – pets included – at Natomas Park Apartments. Work toward your health goals in the fitness center, which is fully equipped with cardio and weight-training machines. Our onsite playground is ready to explore. And when it’s time to unwind, lounge at the swimming pool or gather with friends in the resident clubhouse. Love it all at Natomas Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: No breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Natomas Park have any available units?
Natomas Park has 3 units available starting at $1,559 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Natomas Park have?
Some of Natomas Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Natomas Park currently offering any rent specials?
Natomas Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Natomas Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Natomas Park is pet friendly.
Does Natomas Park offer parking?
Yes, Natomas Park offers parking.
Does Natomas Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Natomas Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Natomas Park have a pool?
Yes, Natomas Park has a pool.
Does Natomas Park have accessible units?
No, Natomas Park does not have accessible units.
Does Natomas Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Natomas Park has units with dishwashers.
