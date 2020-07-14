Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras. There is truly something for everyone to enjoy – pets included – at Natomas Park Apartments. Work toward your health goals in the fitness center, which is fully equipped with cardio and weight-training machines. Our onsite playground is ready to explore. And when it’s time to unwind, lounge at the swimming pool or gather with friends in the resident clubhouse. Love it all at Natomas Park Apartments.