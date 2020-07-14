All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like
The Palms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Palms

1481 Exposition Blvd · (610) 467-2731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$200 off move in by 6/29! *
Location

1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95815
Point West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 191 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 362 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 002 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 385 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 466 · Avail. now

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
package receiving
volleyball court
on-site laundry
cc payments
internet access
online portal
The Palms offers one, two and three bedroom apartments in Downtown Sacramento, CA. Experience award-winning amenities including a bi-level sports club with lockers and tanning, a lagoon style pool with two-story rock waterfalls and an oversized hot tub. In addition, you can enjoy a community clubhouse with features like a demonstration kitchen, and a media room all in a pet-friendly atmosphere! From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and pleasure that makes our residents delighted to call us home!

Our community is gated and each home has a reserved carport space. Additionally, our homes feature oversized pantries, central heat & air, and lots of storage which is perfect for those who desire value without sacrificing comfort. Experience The Palms Apartments in Sacramento CA and give us a call to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet is $500 an additional pet is $300
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35 for pets under 50 lbs, and $50 for pets 50 lbs +
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned covered space per apartment with permit parking available. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Palms have any available units?
The Palms has 7 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palms have?
Some of The Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms is offering the following rent specials: $200 off move in by 6/29! *
Is The Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palms is pet friendly.
Does The Palms offer parking?
Yes, The Palms offers parking.
Does The Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms have a pool?
Yes, The Palms has a pool.
Does The Palms have accessible units?
No, The Palms does not have accessible units.
Does The Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palms has units with dishwashers.

