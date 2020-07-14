Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving volleyball court on-site laundry cc payments internet access online portal

The Palms offers one, two and three bedroom apartments in Downtown Sacramento, CA. Experience award-winning amenities including a bi-level sports club with lockers and tanning, a lagoon style pool with two-story rock waterfalls and an oversized hot tub. In addition, you can enjoy a community clubhouse with features like a demonstration kitchen, and a media room all in a pet-friendly atmosphere! From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and pleasure that makes our residents delighted to call us home!



Our community is gated and each home has a reserved carport space. Additionally, our homes feature oversized pantries, central heat & air, and lots of storage which is perfect for those who desire value without sacrificing comfort. Experience The Palms Apartments in Sacramento CA and give us a call to schedule your tour today!