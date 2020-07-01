Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments internet access package receiving

Veranda at the Park offers newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, two-tone paint, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central heat & air, large closets, and ample storage. The community has been completely transformed, amenities include a sparkling pool, updated furniture, laundry rooms, and a community clubhouse. Our residents enjoy shopping and dining all within walking distance. Veranda at the Park is located across the street from Howe Community Park, featuring lakes and fountains, walking trails, green spaces with playgrounds, picnic tables and areas to BBQ. This park has something for everyone, play softball, volleyball, soccer or tennis. We are two minutes away from luxury shopping at Arden Fair Mall, and close to all freeway access ramps. This is a prime location convenient to Sacramento State University - just a 10 minute commute!Love where you live when you make Veranda at the Park your home.