Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Veranda at the Park

2264 Cottage Way · (916) 520-1330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2264 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
Arden Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 59 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 60 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Veranda at the Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Veranda at the Park offers newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, two-tone paint, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central heat & air, large closets, and ample storage. The community has been completely transformed, amenities include a sparkling pool, updated furniture, laundry rooms, and a community clubhouse. Our residents enjoy shopping and dining all within walking distance. Veranda at the Park is located across the street from Howe Community Park, featuring lakes and fountains, walking trails, green spaces with playgrounds, picnic tables and areas to BBQ. This park has something for everyone, play softball, volleyball, soccer or tennis. We are two minutes away from luxury shopping at Arden Fair Mall, and close to all freeway access ramps. This is a prime location convenient to Sacramento State University - just a 10 minute commute!Love where you live when you make Veranda at the Park your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 9, 10, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $550 (Based on Credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 45 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space Per Unit, Uncovered parking is first come first served.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Veranda at the Park have any available units?
Veranda at the Park has 2 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Veranda at the Park have?
Some of Veranda at the Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Veranda at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Veranda at the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Veranda at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Veranda at the Park is pet friendly.
Does Veranda at the Park offer parking?
Yes, Veranda at the Park offers parking.
Does Veranda at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Veranda at the Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Veranda at the Park have a pool?
Yes, Veranda at the Park has a pool.
Does Veranda at the Park have accessible units?
No, Veranda at the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Veranda at the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Veranda at the Park has units with dishwashers.
