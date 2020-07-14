Riverside Villas.

Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: App fee $45 per adult
Deposit: Deposit 500.00 across the board
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions weight limit 45 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Off-street parking.