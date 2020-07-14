All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Riverside Villas

Open Now until 5pm
2852 Paseo Rio Way · (916) 249-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA 95827
La Riviera

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 99 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 94 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 833 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverside Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: App fee $45 per adult
Deposit: Deposit 500.00 across the board
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions weight limit 45 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riverside Villas have any available units?
Riverside Villas has 2 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverside Villas have?
Some of Riverside Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverside Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Riverside Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverside Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverside Villas is pet friendly.
Does Riverside Villas offer parking?
Yes, Riverside Villas offers parking.
Does Riverside Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverside Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverside Villas have a pool?
Yes, Riverside Villas has a pool.
Does Riverside Villas have accessible units?
No, Riverside Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Riverside Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverside Villas has units with dishwashers.

