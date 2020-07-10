/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:32 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
Contact for Availability
Carmichael Colony
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Oakvale
3905 Oak Villa Cir
3905 Oak Villa Circle, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
Carmichael Springs
3930 Hollister Avenue, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
825 sqft
Corner, 2 bed 2 bath w wash/dryer quiet Location - Property Id: 215771 Spacious remodeled 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms with stackable washer/dryer. Stainless appliances. Master has a full bath and a walk in closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Haggin Park
5822 Shadow Creek Drive
5822 Shadowcreek Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
880 sqft
This unit has a beautifully updated kitchen! Featuring updated flooring, washer and dryer, garage and a nicely shaded and private back patio.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6139 Via Casitas
6139 Via Casitas, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
NICE TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CARMICHAEL!! - Very nice updated townhouse in Carmichael with plenty of upgrades including fresh paint and new carpet. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and separate nook area for dining.
Results within 1 mile of Carmichael
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
3 Units Available
La Riviera
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 7 at 05:47pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for
1 of 42
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Mission
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
Results within 5 miles of Carmichael
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Antelope
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
$
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1087 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Sunrise Ranch
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,297
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Similar Pages
Carmichael 1 BedroomsCarmichael 2 BedroomsCarmichael 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarmichael 3 BedroomsCarmichael Accessible ApartmentsCarmichael Apartments with Balcony
Carmichael Apartments with GarageCarmichael Apartments with GymCarmichael Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarmichael Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarmichael Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA