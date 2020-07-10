/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:00 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Laguna Stonelake
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1240 sqft
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Laguna Ridge Village
9731 Collie Way
9731 Collie Way, Elk Grove, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
3099 sqft
9731 Collie Way Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous Home, Great Location, solar roof tiles lowering your monthly energy bill - You don't want to miss out on the beautiful, luxurious and spacious home that offers a popular floor plan and many upgrades and
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
10193 Clairina Way
10193 Clarina Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2974 sqft
10193 Clairina Way Available 08/01/20 Spacious Elk Grove 3bd/3ba Home with Den, Bonus Room & 3 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with Den, Bonus Room is located in Elk Grove near Whitelock Parkway and Franklin High Road.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Laguna Ridge Village
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.
1 of 18
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2860 Brighton Beach Way
2860 Brighton Beach Way, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1076 sqft
Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9984 Fan Shell Lane
9984 Fan Shell Lane, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1429 sqft
New NEW NeW home build - 9984 Fan Shell - This beautiful new home build is sure to please! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, tons of storage and a beautiful tranquil backyard perfect for those with a green thumb.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,623
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Results within 5 miles of Elk Grove
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
3 Units Available
The Landing at Riverlake
638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1125 sqft
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
9 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Garden Apartments
7627 Windbridge Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Lakeview Garden offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent with detached garages located in the Greenhaven/Pocket area of Sacramento. Each home combines the latest in contemporary features and comforts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7861 Rush River
7861 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1081 sqft
Single Family Home for Rent - The two bedroom two bath home offers central heat and air comes with refrigerator washer dryer (no repairs to these appliances) Stove, dishwasher, fenced yard with gardener, laundry in garage, two car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Florin
7307 AVE HASKELL
7307 Dave Street, Florin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
This gorgeous top floor unit offers a bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with skylight and a large balcony. The double French doors lead you to the spacious bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Elk Grove
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
19 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Similar Pages
Elk Grove 1 BedroomsElk Grove 2 BedroomsElk Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElk Grove 3 BedroomsElk Grove Accessible ApartmentsElk Grove Apartments with Balcony
Elk Grove Apartments with GarageElk Grove Apartments with GymElk Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElk Grove Apartments with ParkingElk Grove Apartments with Pool