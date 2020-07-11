/
apartments with washer dryer
121 Apartments for rent in Rosemont, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Rosemont
9115 Newhall Dr. #1
9115 Newhall Drive, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1040 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a fireplace in community with a pool and clubhouse. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Rosemont
3680 Southport Drive
3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks! No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. No Smoking please. Screening Guidelines: 1.
Results within 1 mile of Rosemont
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
3 Units Available
La Riviera
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Results within 5 miles of Rosemont
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,720
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Carmichael Colony
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
2 Units Available
Marconi North
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
858 55th St
858 55th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1047 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tahoe Park East
3220 Sher Ct
3220 Sher Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1640 sqft
Move-in special! $500.00 off your 1st full month's rent if move-in occurs by 7/15! Lovely Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bath Single Family House in Sacramento 3220 Sher Ct is close to Hiram W.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Oakvale
3905 Oak Villa Cir
3905 Oak Villa Circle, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside
544 Woodside Oaks, #2
544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Comes with one covered Parking Space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
10900 Arrington Drive
10900 Arrington Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2049 sqft
The Cottages Collection, Capitol Village - This newer year home is at the Cottages Collection, Capitol Village. The Cottages Collection is a Suburban Community featuring new single-family homes in Rancho Cordova.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bellview
2711 Danube Dr
2711 Danube Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1997 sqft
2711 Danube Dr Available 08/15/20 Large Updated Home in Convenient Location with Utilities Included - This big and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Sacramento home has all the amenities for comfortable living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
North Oak Park
4371 3rd Avenue
4371 3rd Avenue, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
856 sqft
Updated 2bd/1ba Home with Garage near UCD Med Center - This Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located off Stockton Blvd across from UCD Med Center and Shriners Hospital.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, schools, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marconi North
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring.
