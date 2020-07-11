/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM
132 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,828
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Triangle
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1465 sqft
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 7 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Triangle
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southport
2487 Torino St Unit 3
2487 Torino Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
West Sac Riva Community / 4 Mins from Hwy 84 - * 2BD / 2BA + loft 1,700 sqft * Three Story home * Two (2) Car Garage * Central Heating & Air * High Vaulted Ceilings * Gas Fireplace * All Carpet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Washington
620 5th Street - 02
620 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1br apartment within walking distance of Raley field.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,472
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
28 Units Available
South Natomas
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,228
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Greenhaven
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,564
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Metro Center
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Natomas Corporate Center
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenhaven
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sacramento
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
Upper Land Park
434 Tailoff Lane
434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
900 sqft
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southside Park
323 U St
323 U St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Downtown Sacramento. A must see property. Street parking only. To apply visit www.eimproperties.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Sundance Lake
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,846
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Natomas Creek
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,772
1583 sqft
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Similar Pages
West Sacramento 1 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 BedroomsWest Sacramento 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Sacramento 3 BedroomsWest Sacramento Accessible ApartmentsWest Sacramento Apartments with Balcony
West Sacramento Apartments with GarageWest Sacramento Apartments with GymWest Sacramento Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Sacramento Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Sacramento Apartments with ParkingWest Sacramento Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CANapa, CARancho Cordova, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CADanville, CAManteca, CA