Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Florin, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Florin offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
5 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
10 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Results within 5 miles of Florin
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
10 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
11 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
10 Units Available
South Rosemont
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
7 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
16 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,430
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
6 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,476
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
4 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
9 Units Available
Lakeside
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
3511 J St
3511 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
Newly Remodeled Luxury 1bed, 1 bath Residence - Property Id: 81499 BRAND NEW / NEVER LIVED IN! This residence is situated just outside the heart of the “Fabulous Forties”, Nearby amenities include the popular McKinley Park, 2 blocks away from

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
5261 Young Street #3
5261 Young Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
5261 Young Street #3 Available 08/01/20 Nice Updated 1bd/1ba Apartment - This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in Sacramento near Stockton Blvd Blvd & Fruitridge Rd, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access,

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Med Center
2149 Gerber Ave.
2149 Gerber Avenue, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
965 sqft
1940's Sacramento Home Walking Distance to UC Davis Medical Center, and More! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1940's home sits on a quiet tree lined street neighborhood only about two blocks from restaurants, shopping, and UC Davis Med Center.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
10193 Clairina Way
10193 Clarina Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2974 sqft
10193 Clairina Way Available 08/01/20 Spacious Elk Grove 3bd/3ba Home with Den, Bonus Room & 3 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with Den, Bonus Room is located in Elk Grove near Whitelock Parkway and Franklin High Road.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
858 55th St
858 55th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1047 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
942 35th St
942 35th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom, plus bonus room Duplex Walking Distance to McKinley Park Call today for a tour! Spacious 2 bedrooms with office or bonus room. Formal dining room with glass French doors, Built in china hutch and cabinets.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6020 Camellia Lane
6020 Camellia Lane, Lemon Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
NICE REMODELED UNIT IN SOUTH SACRAMENTO!! - Nicely remodeled duplex with adorable & comfortable living space. Appliances include gas oven/stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Located on a 1 block dead end street in South Sacramento.

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
3650 6th Avenue
3650 6th Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Super clean 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath near McGeorge School of Law - A Cozy 3 Bdrm, 1 bath Craftsman Bungalow. Close to UC Davis Medical Center, freeway and walking distance to McGeorge School of Law.

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
College-Glen
8335 Caribbean Way
8335 Caribbean Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
VERY CLEAN, 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, MOVE-IN READY - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING AFTER JULY 16 Super clean with new interior paint throughout, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1617 square feet. Oak laminate flooring at living, dining, and all bedrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Laguna Ridge Village
9731 Collie Way
9731 Collie Way, Elk Grove, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
3099 sqft
9731 Collie Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home, Great Location, solar roof tiles lowering your monthly energy bill - You don't want to miss out on the beautiful, luxurious and spacious home that offers a popular floor plan and many upgrades and

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
1708 Santa Ynez Way
1708 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Spacious East Sac duplex available to rent! 4 minutes to UCDMC, 7 minutes to Sac State, and a short walk to shopping, cafes, restaurants and light rail; centrally located! The unit is a very spacious 1200 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, a

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Laguna Ridge Village
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Florin, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Florin offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Florin. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Florin can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

