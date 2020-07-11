Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Woodland, CA with washer-dryer

2634 NIcolson Circle
2634 Nicolson Circle, Woodland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2156 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath house with loft space available now! - This spacious house has updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, solar panels, a dual thermostat upstairs and down, a 2 car tandem garage, and washer and dryer included.

2224 Banks Dr
2224 Banks Drive, Woodland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2730 sqft
2224 Banks Dr Available 07/15/20 Brand New Luxurious Spring Lake Home in Woodland CA - Be the 1st person to live in this luxurious brand new 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the beautiful Spring Lake area of Woodland.
Results within 5 miles of Woodland

East Davis
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.
Results within 10 miles of Woodland
Verified

Sundance Lake
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified

South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Verified

East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,608
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified

Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified

South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified

West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.

South Davis
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.

West Davis
1924 Imperial
1924 Imperial Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1924 Imperial Available 09/02/20 Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths. Home backs up to Arroyo Park! Master bedroom and bath downstairs.

North Davis
603 Hermosa Place
603 Hermosa Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
603 Hermosa Place Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Davis - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with a covered carport has lots of space and character! Spacious kitchen with dining room. A separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included.

South Davis
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.

Central Davis
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.

North Davis
2444 Sycamore Lane #1
2444 Sycamore Lane, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2444 Sycamore Lane #1 Available 09/02/20 Centrally located 2 bed. Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath Condo is centrally located, close to shopping and the bus lines.

North Davis
2128 Bueno Drive - 11
2128 Bueno Drive, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2128 Bueno Drive - 11 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 story condo - SPACIOUS 2 story 4 bed 2 bath condo in great location. This unit offers a 4 bedroom 2 bath with 1 large bedroom and bath downstairs.

Central Davis
621 Villanova Dr
621 Villanova Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1311 sqft
Short Term Lease- Newly Remodled - 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath- $2200 Washer and Dryer, Brand New Central Heat and Air Available for month to month lease- for approx. 6 months Owner is selling property No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785910)

Central Davis
740 Oak Avenue
740 Oak Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
740 Oak Avenue Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated Central Davis executive home, available September 1! - Exquisitely updated home just blocks from UC Davis, available for September move in.

Westlake
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606
4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1429 sqft
4800 Westlake Parkway #2606 Available 09/22/20 Wonderful 3bd/2.5ba North Natomas Condo with 2-Car Garage - This Beautiful Newer 3bd/2.5ba condominium is located in Westlake Villas in North Natomas.

South Davis
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.

East Davis
759 M Street
759 M Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1350 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Late August Move-in Rare 4 Bedroom home steps from Downtown Davis with great yard for pets The home has recently been renovated with a new bathroom, wood floors, central heating/air, updated kitchen appliances, a laundry room,

Westlake
3730 Bayou Way
3730 Bayou Way, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1917 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Natomas Beauty! 4 bedroom, 3 bath - Property Id: 304747 Gorgeous Brand New 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in a Great location close to Hwy 5 and 99.

