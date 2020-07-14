All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Rush River

7556 Rush River Dr · (916) 571-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7556 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA 95831
Pocket

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 088 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 036 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,652

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 099 · Avail. now

$1,787

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 840 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 010 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.25 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rush River.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Rush River is a tranquil community located in a residential neighborhood in the Pocket area of Sacramento. Come home to modern conveniences such as washers and dryers provided in each apartment, gourmet kitchens with ample cabinet space, wood burning fireplace, and a private patio or balcony. Relax at our pool or spa while you enjoy our complimentary Wi-Fi. Enjoy our fully equipped fitness room or use our community BBQ for a summer picnic. We offer covered and open parking at no extra cost. Rush River is a pet-friendly community, inquire within for our guidelines. We offer spacious one, one bedroom and den, and two bedroom apartment homes with short term lease options available. All this and more awaits you at

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 for all one bedrooms; $500 for two bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: 35 lbs are under, breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 lbs or under, breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 lbs or under
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rush River have any available units?
Rush River has 6 units available starting at $1,618 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Rush River have?
Some of Rush River's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rush River currently offering any rent specials?
Rush River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rush River pet-friendly?
Yes, Rush River is pet friendly.
Does Rush River offer parking?
Yes, Rush River offers parking.
Does Rush River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rush River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rush River have a pool?
Yes, Rush River has a pool.
Does Rush River have accessible units?
Yes, Rush River has accessible units.
Does Rush River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rush River has units with dishwashers.
