Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance car charging car wash area cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Rush River wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Rush River is a tranquil community located in a residential neighborhood in the Pocket area of Sacramento. Come home to modern conveniences such as washers and dryers provided in each apartment, gourmet kitchens with ample cabinet space, wood burning fireplace, and a private patio or balcony. Relax at our pool or spa while you enjoy our complimentary Wi-Fi. Enjoy our fully equipped fitness room or use our community BBQ for a summer picnic. We offer covered and open parking at no extra cost. Rush River is a pet-friendly community, inquire within for our guidelines. We offer spacious one, one bedroom and den, and two bedroom apartment homes with short term lease options available. All this and more awaits you at