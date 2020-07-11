/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
116 Apartments for rent in Roseville, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Adora
512 Adora Cir, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1225 sqft
Homes with designer lights, attached parking garages, private patios and additional sound insulation. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, grilling stations and an outdoor gym. Less than 10 minutes from Westfield Galleria.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
796 sqft
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Johnson Ranch
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Olympus Pointe
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Junction West
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
3 Units Available
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
1192 Impressionist Loop
1192 Impressionist Loop, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1623 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft Bathrooms: 2.5 SF: 1,623 Rent: $2,200/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/Solar... home has solar.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7121 Castle Rock Way
7121 Castle Rock Way, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2361 sqft
Better Than New - If only the very best will do, come see this single story smart home in West Roseville. Built by Meritage in 2018, this home is loaded with upgrades.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Cirby Side
720 Sunrise Avenue
720 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed 2 bath lower level condo in Roseville * Newer carpet and paint * Kitchen comes with all appliances * Refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven-range included * Washer/Dryer in unit * Great location near Riverside and I-80 * Close to shopping and
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
1353 Marseille Ln
1353 Marseille Lane, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1373 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Diamond Creek- 55+ Eskaton Village Home - Property Id: 312094 A 55+ Eskaton Village Community. Home features single story living w large open living room/dining room area, plantation shutters and blinds.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Blue Oaks
1574 Parkside way
1574 Parkside Way, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1600 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 3; Square footage: 1600; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2350.00; IMRID24548
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville Heights
140 Grape Street
140 Grape Street, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.be/dpFQAnHD9_w This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit offers an open floor plan with pergo and tile flooring throughout.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
313 Canterbury Ave
313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood.
