Homecoming At Creekside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Homecoming At Creekside

4800 Kokomo Dr · (916) 249-0192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7122 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 5124 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 6122 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3011 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,361

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Unit 4512 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,474

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1309 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homecoming At Creekside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Homecoming at Creekside, a master planned lifestyle community, features 1 to 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, nine foot high ceilings with fans, walk-in closets, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Homecoming offers resort-style living within a gated neighborhood. Homecoming features a 14,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, movie theater, library, billiard lounge, game room, two pools including ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $800 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homecoming At Creekside have any available units?
Homecoming At Creekside has 18 units available starting at $1,547 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Homecoming At Creekside have?
Some of Homecoming At Creekside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homecoming At Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
Homecoming At Creekside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homecoming At Creekside pet-friendly?
Yes, Homecoming At Creekside is pet friendly.
Does Homecoming At Creekside offer parking?
Yes, Homecoming At Creekside offers parking.
Does Homecoming At Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Homecoming At Creekside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Homecoming At Creekside have a pool?
Yes, Homecoming At Creekside has a pool.
Does Homecoming At Creekside have accessible units?
No, Homecoming At Creekside does not have accessible units.
Does Homecoming At Creekside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homecoming At Creekside has units with dishwashers.
