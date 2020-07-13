Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Homecoming at Creekside, a master planned lifestyle community, features 1 to 3 bedroom townhomes and apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home full size washer and dryer, direct access 1 or 2 car garage, private patio or balcony, nine foot high ceilings with fans, walk-in closets, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Homecoming offers resort-style living within a gated neighborhood. Homecoming features a 14,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, movie theater, library, billiard lounge, game room, two pools including ...