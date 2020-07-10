/
apartments with washer dryer
165 Apartments for rent in Arden-Arcade, CA with washer-dryer
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Encina
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Mira Loma
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Near Watt Avenue and I-80, this complex offers plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. The lighting is contemporary, and most units have been recently updated.
Woodside
544 Woodside Oaks, #2
544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Comes with one covered Parking Space.
Bellview
2711 Danube Dr
2711 Danube Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1997 sqft
2711 Danube Dr Available 08/15/20 Large Updated Home in Convenient Location with Utilities Included - This big and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Sacramento home has all the amenities for comfortable living.
Marconi North
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring.
Woodside
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.
Woodside
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
Mission
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
Results within 1 mile of Arden-Arcade
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Oakvale
3905 Oak Villa Cir
3905 Oak Villa Circle, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Arden-Arcade
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Antelope
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,625
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,912
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,527
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Midtown
The Elan
2501 H Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Elan in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,891
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
